Max Scherzer’s Oblique Injury May Be Worse Than Mets Fans Thought: Dr. Chao

The New York Mets got off to a hot start, despite star pitcher Jacob deGrom being injured, and now they will likely be without Max Scherzer until the All-Star break.

Scherzer abruptly left Wednesday’s game after a pitch, signaling he was done.

The “zing” he felt in his side turned out to be a significant oblique strain. “Moderate to high-grade” as reported means there is tearing of the muscle.

Oblique muscles are part of the torso and important for core stabilization and trunk twisting vital to a pitcher’s success. The fact that it is the left side on a right-handed pitcher makes it worse, as the opposite oblique does the twisting work to help generate power.

Scherzer is expected to be out 6-8 weeks and has yet to be placed on the injured list. Expect him to hit the 60-day IL, which would mean he would be out until the later part of July.

The Mets are now down three starting pitchers. In addition to Scherzer and deGrom, Tylor Megill is on the 15-day IL with tendonitis in his right bicep.

The only good news is that, unlike deGrom, once Scherzer is back, he should be able to be full-go as recovery from oblique muscle strain is predictable with low chance of aggravation.