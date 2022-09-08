Jacob deGrom Might Be the Most Dominant Pitcher We’ll Ever See

Every generation in baseball history has a dominant pitcher.

Randy Johnson, Roger Clemens, Nolan Ryan, all have achieved tremendous accomplishments on the field, while being nearly unhittable at times.

Clayton Kershaw has generally been considered the best of this generation, thanks in part to his longevity and run of three Cy Young Awards from 2011-2014. Not to mention his MVP award in 2014 thanks to a sparkling 1.77 ERA and pitching line 97% better than league average.

But while he doesn’t have Kershaw’s longevity, Jacob deGrom might not have an equal when it comes to per start dominance.

A remarkable statistic flashed on the bottom of the SportsNet New York broadcast during deGrom’s start Wednesday, showing that in nearly 50% of his starts, the pitcher has allowed one run or fewer:

In 100 out of 204 career starts, deGrom has allowed one run or fewer.

That level of success may never be seen again by a pitcher, and what’s more impressive is that he’s continued to be this dominant even after returning from an entire year without pitching.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 25: Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets in action against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field on August 25, 2022 in New York City. New York Mets defeated the Colorado Rockies 3-1. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Since returning from the injured list on August 2nd, deGrom has made seven starts, spanning 43.1 innings. The pitcher has allowed just 20 total hits and eight runs, making for a 1.66 ERA.

He’s also struck out over 13 batters per nine innings, a number that would easily put him in first place among MLB pitchers this year, had he enough innings to qualify.

Based on expected stats, he’s somehow been even better, with a 1.38 FIP. Remarkably, he’s averaging the highest fastball velocity of his career as well, at 99.3 mph.

It’s no surprise that the Mets owner Steve Cohen said he intends to do whatever it takes to bring deGrom back in the offseason.

And in what may be the least surprising note on his season so far, in five out of his seven starts, he’s allowed one run or fewer. Hard to be more dominant than that.