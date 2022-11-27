Jacksonville Mascot Struts His Stuff In A USA-Themed Speedo Against Ravens

You can’t look away; it’s magnetic.

It’s mascot mania in Duval County as the Jacksonville Jaguars welcomed the Baltimore Ravens for a Week 12 matchup.

The team got off to a solid first half after receiving some much-needed BUMPS from their mascot.

Jaxson de Ville, a 6-foot standing Jaguar repping the hometown team, wore a USA-themed speedo as put on a show for fans at TIAA Bank Field and his online fans.

Check it:

Jaxson de Ville giving home field advantage a new meaning 😂pic.twitter.com/3sLeoC5WPd — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 27, 2022

Jaxson de Ville out here living his best life 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9TRGzGyOpC — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 27, 2022

“JaxHIM” de Ville’s Twitter bio reads: “For 26 years I have held the title of Self Proclaimed Greatest Mascot to Ever Breathe Air… It’s science you can’t argue with it.”

WHAT IN THE Jaxson de Ville IS GOING ON HERE?!!!! 🤷🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4lq5TmUWhv — P Max (@PastorMaxwell) November 27, 2022

He’s not lying. Jaxson’s moves were so hypnotic that they earned a spot on OutKick’s Highlights of Week 12.

Jacksonville went into the break with a 10-9 lead after showing off their impressive packages in the first half. Offensive, of course.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is off to a hot start: completing 10 of 12 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown for a passer rating of 141.3.

look at jaxson de ville man 😭 pic.twitter.com/8XSV2Cs1og — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) November 27, 2022

Jaxson de ville has no shame pic.twitter.com/0vpK9gTY0E — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) November 27, 2022

Jags mascot Jaxson de Ville going straight thong today pic.twitter.com/3I0T7HUzeX — Christopher Powers (@CPowers14) November 27, 2022

I think @IAmJericho needs to give Jaxson De Ville another Judas Effect. https://t.co/5Cqf5Vhgu9 — Daniel (@Raidger4) November 27, 2022

Jags don't win much, but their mascot Jaxson De Ville is a champion in my eyes. pic.twitter.com/SNqSPShLm7 — 𝙃𝙚𝙡𝙢𝙚𝙩 𝘼𝙙𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙩 (@HelmetAddict) November 27, 2022

the fact that Jaguars mascot Jaxson De Ville still feels the need to wear underwear when otherwise nude implies that he has genitalia which must be covered in public https://t.co/Pk5RL61xEK — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 27, 2022

Jaguars mascot “Jaxson de Ville” is in the Florida state of mind pic.twitter.com/n3WtJSu2xg — Kutt – The Social Betting App (@KuttBet) November 27, 2022