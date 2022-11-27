Jacksonville Mascot Struts His Stuff In A USA-Themed Speedo Against Ravens

You can’t look away; it’s magnetic.
It’s mascot mania in Duval County as the Jacksonville Jaguars welcomed the Baltimore Ravens for a Week 12 matchup.
The team got off to a solid first half after receiving some much-needed BUMPS from their mascot.
Jaxson de Ville, a 6-foot standing Jaguar repping the hometown team, wore a USA-themed speedo as put on a show for fans at TIAA Bank Field and his online fans.
Check it:
“JaxHIM” de Ville’s Twitter bio reads: “For 26 years I have held the title of Self Proclaimed Greatest Mascot to Ever Breathe Air… It’s science you can’t argue with it.”
He’s not lying. Jaxson’s moves were so hypnotic that they earned a spot on OutKick’s Highlights of Week 12.
Jacksonville went into the break with a 10-9 lead after showing off their impressive packages in the first half. Offensive, of course.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is off to a hot start: completing 10 of 12 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown for a passer rating of 141.3.
