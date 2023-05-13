Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence Will Be A Top-5 NFL QB In 2023

Videos by OutKick

There’s no specific theme or topical reason for betting Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence to win the 2023 NFL MVP. I just have a random gut-feeling that Lawrence’s NFL MVP price is good at DraftKings Sportsbook (+1600).

After a disastrous 2021 rookie season, Lawrence got rescued by Jaguars coach Doug Pederson in his 1st year on the job. Lawrence should be even better in his 2nd season in Pederson’s system.

Also, Lawrence has a lot of talent around him. If 1st-year Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley performs for Jacksonville as he did for the Atlanta Falcons, the Jaguars may be top-10 in offensive weapons.

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne Jr. celebrates with Lawrence after rushing for a TD vs. the Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Jacksonville WR Christian Kirk played up to his contract in 2022. Jaguars TE Evan Engram finally looked like a 1st-round pick after leaving the New York Giants. RB Travis Etienne Jr. is Lawrence’s Alvin Kamara.

Furthermore, we usually see quarterbacks take a step forward in their 3rd NFL season and Lawrence is coming into 2023 with a ton of momentum.

Following a Week 11 bye last season, Lawrence had a 17/2 TD/INT rate with 2 rushing TDs and 0 fumbles while completing 67.8% of his passes in six games.

That time Trevor Lawrence, Rayshawn Jenkins & the Jaguars put a dagger in the Cowboys. A beautiful performance from the guys 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xpgWLMVTf1 — DeMoe 😬 (@DeMoeRoberson) April 1, 2023

The Jaguars went 5-1 over that span to run down the Tennessee Titans to win the 2022 AFC South title. Lawrence pulled off a rare feat by winning his 1st-ever playoff game in spectacular fashion.

In Jacksonville’s 31-30 come-from-behind win over the LA Chargers in the 2023 AFC Wild Card round, Lawrence rallied back from throwing four straight INTs to throw four consecutive TDs.

Team success only boosts an NFL MVP resume and the Jaguars are expected to have a good season in 2023. They have the 9th-easiest strength of schedule in the NFL, according to Warren Sharp.

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence drops back to pass vs. the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2023 AFC Wild Card game at TIAA Bank Field in Florida. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Jacksonville is favored in 11 regular-season games. The Jaguars are in the soft AFC South that could be starting three rookie quarterbacks this season. And they play four games vs. the garbage NFC South.

Lawrence is tied with three other QBs to win the 2023 NFL MVP at +1600 and behind six others. However, several of those QBs play in the same division, and winning the division is a requirement for taking home the NFL MVP.

He has a reasonable path to winning MVP. Jacksonville needs to win the AFC South comfortably and 11-plus games. Then Lawrence needs to throw for 30-35 TDs, have single-digit INTs, and add 3-7 rushing TDs.

BET: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence wins the 2023 NFL MVP (+1600) at DraftKings

Odds for the Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence to win 2023 NFL MVP from DraftKings as of Saturday, May 13th.

