Jackson State football has captured the attention of the entire nation, including some of the biggest names in music. As the Tigers held their Homecoming game on Saturday, Rick Ross and Snoop Dogg were among those in attendance.

Deion Sanders, who took over the program in 2020, has something special cooking down in Mississippi. His team is undefeated through seven games in 2022 and continued to roll against Campbell.

Jackson State beat the Camels 22-14 in a hard-fought game.

While the game itself was important, homecoming at HBCUs goes way beyond the gridiron. The parade, pep rally, carnival, tailgate and cookout are all a big part of the weekend.

It’s a huge deal and it typically proves to be the biggest crowd of the year. That was certainly the case on Saturday and the environment at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium was electric.

In addition to the alumni returning back to campus and students showing out, William Leonard Roberts II and Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. were also in the stands. Better known as Rick Ross and Snoop Dogg, the two legendary rappers pulled up to Jackson and repped hard for Coach Prime and the Tigers.

Snoop was rocking Jackson State from head to toe and was a man of the people.

@SnoopDogg is in the building. pic.twitter.com/pModDazTDy — Sonic Boom of the South (@SonicBoomOTS) October 22, 2022

While discussing why he was at the game, Snoop Dogg took a jab at Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson, who claimed that Coach Prime “isn’t SWAC” after getting beat at their own homecoming.

“I know they say we ain’t SWAC, but we’ve got to be something, we’ve got the D-O-Double,” Sanders said.

Snoop responded: “Who is SWAC, WHAT?!”

After the game, Snoop Dogg joined Jackson State in the locker room and had the place jumping.

Rick Ross was also in the building for Jackson State’s homecoming.

Rozay, repping the city of Jackson, hugged it out with Snoop before the game.

Snoop and Rozay embracing at Jackson State’s Homecoming game pic.twitter.com/Vz0sVf7X2l — Tiger Talk with the 1400 Klub – The Podcast (@TigerTalk1400) October 23, 2022

He also got to kick it in the locker room before kickoff and sat in VIP seats on the sideline.

Alongside The Boss and Snoop Dogg, the cast of P-Valley was also in the house.

It was a star-studded affair in Jackson on Saturday and the Tigers delivered with a win. The Coach Prime effect is very, very real.