Jackson Mahomes Accused Of Grabbing Woman By The Throat Multiple Times During Alleged Sexual Battery

More details are out from Jackson Mahomes’ sexual battery case, and the allegations are incredibly serious.

The younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of misdemeanor battery after he allegedly forced himself on bar owner Aspen Vaughn in her restaurant office. Vaughn owns Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park.

Johnson County District Judge Thomas Sunderland ordered the release of the redacted police affidavit, and it alleges Jackson Mahomes grabbed Vaughn three times by the neck during the alleged crime, according to The Kansas City Star (via New York Post). At least part of the alleged crime was captured on video.

“He then grabbed her by the throat, forcing her head back and kissed her and put his tongue in her mouth,” the affidavit from the authorities alleges.

Mahomes is also accused of trying to use his social media following to pressure Vaughn after the alleged incident, and tried to explain “what he could do for her business,” according to the same report.

Jackson Mahomes faces years in prison if convicted in sexual battery case. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Jackson Mahomes allegedly got into it with a waiter.

Jackson Mahomes’ alleged problems didn’t begin and end with Aspen Vaughn. Patrick Mahomes’ brother is also accused in the affidavit of getting physical multiple times with a waiter who attempted to enter a locked room Jackson Mahomes was in.

The police affidavit alleges Mahomes told the unnamed waiter he should have to be told twice to not enter a room he’s in because it’s off-limits. The waiter also backs up Vaughn’s allegations, according to the same report.

Jackson Mahomes’ legal representatives previously denied he did anything wrong back in March when Vaughn first went public with her allegations.

He met his $100,000 bond after being arrested in early May. Each sexual battery charge carries a penalty of up to 55 months in prison if convicted, according to TMZ. That means Jackson Mahomes could be staring down the barrel of a very long time behind bars.