Jackson Mahomes Bonds Out Of Jail After Being Arrested For Sexual Battery

Jackson Mahomes is a free man again.

The 22-year-old brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was arrested and booked into the Johnson County (KS) Jail on three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and one charge of misdemeanor battery. After being booked into the jail on a $100,000 bond this morning around 7 a.m., Mahomes spent the day waiting for his arraignment before leaving the jail around 3 p.m. CST.

As part of his bond agreement, Judge Thomas Sutherland has imposed a ban on Mahomes or his lawyer from commenting on the case.

Jackson Mahomes leaving the Johnson County (KS) jail Wednesday after being arrested on three felony aggravated sexual battery charges. / Fox 4 Kansas City

Jackson Mahomes, who has used his brother’s fame to turn himself into a loud-mouth social media star, was silent as he walked across the Johnson County Jail parking lot as members of the Kansas City media peppered him with questions.

Someone in the crowd added, “You know if you was a real black dude the would arrest you a long…” before KCTV’s video was cut off.

The charges Mahomes faces stem from a February incident at the Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas where the owner, a 40-year-old woman named Aspen Vaughn, claims Mahomes “forcibly kissed” her.

In March, Jackson Mahomes’ legal team said it has “faith in the process” and that it is looking forward “to a swift resolution of the matter.”

Here’s video footage that could back up the restaraunt owner’s claims against Jackson Mahomes



“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he did it two more times”pic.twitter.com/rPggKmBDK2 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) March 4, 2023

Wednesday, Aspen Vaughn took to Instagram where she posted an image featuring a caption that reads, “Sometimes the best thing you can do is keep your mouth shut and your eyes open. The truth always comes out in the end.”

Jackson Mahomes is scheduled to return to court on May 11.