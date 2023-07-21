Jackass’ Wee Man Crushes Disney For Not Casting Little People In ‘Snow White

Videos by OutKick

Disney has been facing a lot of criticism over their upcoming live-action “Snow White” movie and Jackass stalwart Jason “Wee-Man” Acuña is the latest to give his two cents.

People were more than happy to give the House of Mouse some grief when on-set photos revealed that the titular seven dwarves from the original Snow White and the Seven Dwarves had been replaced by 6 average-sized people and one little person.

“It’s a bad thing,” Wee Man told TMZ. “I’m not agreeing with it. One, because what they’re doing is pretty much replacing jobs that people could have as little people. ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.’ It’s for dwarves.”

He then mentioned how the trailer for the new movie Wonka, features Hugh Grant as an oompa loompa.

“So I guess, Hugh Grant; you’re now identifying as a little person. Interesting,” he said.

That is interesting seeing how IMDb lists Hugh Grant at around 5′10½″. That’s not a little person by any conceivable metric.

Wee Man also said that he agreed with Peter Dinklage that roles like the seven dwarves tupecast little people. However, seeing as this situation didn’t directly affect him, he said that was the reason he didn’t speak out about it.

At least not until TMZ shoved a camera in front of him and asked him.

“This is ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarves,'” Wee Man said. “Not ‘Snow White and the Seven Average People. If that’s what they’re going to do then I guess they’re going to have a lot of people angry at them.

