Disney Backtracks Claim Photo Of Non-White, Non-Dwarfs Is Fake

Photos surfaced last week from the set of the upcoming live-action film, Snow White. The photos showed off the non-white, non-dwarf cast of dwarfs.

Take a look:

New diverse Snow White & the 7 Dwarfs movie only has 1 dwarf and Snow White is Hispanic. Disney says they want to “avoid reinforcing stereotypes.”



Disney lost $900 million dollars on their last 8 releases.



Guess they’re not done losing $ yet… pic.twitter.com/xxJiWNVWGi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 14, 2023

However, Disney called the photos “fake” in a statement to The Daily Beast:

“The photos are fake and not from our production. We are currently trying to have the Daily Mail issue a correction.”

Fake? Did someone stage the set? Should The Daily Mail issue a correction?

No.

In a quick and strange turn of events, Disney updated its statement to confirm the photos were real and from the set of the film.

“Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that… the studio later said the photos were from the production but were not official photos,” The Daily Beast added.

Of course, the photos are not “official,” as in taken and promoted by Disney. But they are real, as in the real cast on set of the real film.

Disney finds themselves backtracking when it comes to dwarf photos related to Snow White. (Photo by Philippe Le Tellier/Getty Images).

So, what exactly does Disney want the Daily Mail to “correct?”

Moreover, Disney had already confirmed its casting of non-white, non-dwarf as dwarfs last year.

Disney said it changed the dwarfs to “avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film” in a statement to Hollywood Reporter. “[W]e are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community.”

In fact, the studio shared in January 2022 that the “seven dwarfs” would be referred to as “magical creatures” instead of dwarfs.

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period,” a Disney spokesperson previously told The Hollywood Reporter.

And therein lies why Disney has lost over $900 million dollars on its last eight releases.

As OutKick opined last week, we are just wondering how casting normal-sized people as dwarfs is not a case of dwarf appropriation.