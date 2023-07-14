Disney Casts Non-White, Non-Dwarfs To Play Dwarfs In Snow White Film

Videos by OutKick

Meet the cast of the upcoming live-action film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The cast consists of only one dwarf. Still, viewers can take comfort in knowing that the non-dwarfs are almost exclusively non-white.

Moreover, Disney cast a Hispanic actress to play Snow White. Take a look:

New diverse Snow White & the 7 Dwarfs movie only has 1 dwarf and Snow White is Hispanic. Disney says they want to “avoid reinforcing stereotypes.”



Disney lost $900 million dollars on their last 8 releases.



pic.twitter.com/xxJiWNVWGi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 14, 2023

Disney calls the decision a “new direction” to “avoid reinforcing stereotypes.”

We are trying to follow the “logic” here. We understand it’s progressive and hip to recast white characters as non-white. In fact, it’s demanded. It’s called “Excused Racism.”

What we don’t understand, however, is how it’s appropriate to cast dwarfs with normal-sized actors.

Last fall, film critics from Rolling Stone and Vulture criticized the film The Whale for casting a man in a fat suit to portray the protagonist instead of an actual obese actor.

The critics called the decision “fat appropriation.” Based on that logic, Disney casting normal-sized performers as dwarfs is a gross case of dwarf appropriation.

No?

In December, a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic marked it “cultural appropriation” to cast white actors as blue aliens in Avatar: The Way of Water.

#BlueAppropriation.

Fat appropriation and cultural appropriation are bigoted. But dwarf appropriation and gender appropriation are acceptable.

Got it?

Here at OutKick, we just try to understand the rules of appropriation. How are we doing?

Disney has lost over $900 million dollars on its last eight releases from films like The Little Mermaid and Elemental and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. According to polls, the politicization of Disney has largely contributed to its decline.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will most certainly push that total over the $1 billion mark.

