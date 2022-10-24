‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 Gets A Release Date, But It’s Not All Good News

“Jack Ryan” will return in December.

The hit spy show with John Krasinski as the title character dropped season two back in November 2019, and fans have waited for an update on season three ever since.

Well, now viewers at least know when season three will be released.

Amazon has decided to release season three of the mega-popular series December 21. That means we can all binge the newest episodes as a little Christmas teaser.

Sounds like the perfect way to ring in the holidays.

“Jack Ryan” with John Krasinski returns December 21 on Amazon Prime. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

We also have some plot details about the show. Amazon dropped the following tidbits about what Jack Ryan will be doing in the new season:

The third season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan finds CIA Officer Jack Ryan on the run and in a race against time. Jack is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive, while preventing a massive global conflict.

It’s not all good news for “Jack Ryan” fans.

While viewers and fans now have a release date, we’re still waiting for any kind of preview or promo to drop for season three.

It’s been nearly three years since we last saw Jack Ryan on our screens, and with season three less than two months away, it’s more than fair to ask why there’s no trailer.

At the very least, you’d think Amazon would release some kind of short teaser. Running up to the premiere without any kind of preview seems very foolish.

When do I think a preview will drop? With less than two months until season three, it has to come within the next week or two.

It’d be insanely irresponsible for Amazon to wait until past the middle of November to drop a preview. That’d be beyond stupid.

“Jack Ryan” has been excellent in both seasons that are out, and fans expect nothing less than greatness in season three. With John Krasinski leading the way, I have no doubt we will get it.