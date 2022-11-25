‘Jack Ryan’ Stars Drop Update Ahead Of Season 3 Starting

“Jack Ryan” returns in less than a month, and fans are super excited.

The third season of the hit Amazon show with John Krasinski drops December 21, and for the first time in more than three years, we’ll have Jack Ryan back on our screen kicking ass.

“Jack Ryan” season three starts December 21. The hit show stars John Krasinski as the CIA agent. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

Krasinksi, Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly dropped a video Thursday updating fans on the new season. As expected, it sounds like it’s going to be awesome.

Pierce talked about the show shooting all over the globe “just to make sure that you get the best Jack Ryan season.” Check out the trip’s comments on the new season below.

Thank you for waiting fans! Season 3, is going to be epic! #JackRyan pic.twitter.com/kgucsQukC2 — Jack Ryan (@JackRyanPV) November 24, 2022

“Jack Ryan” is an outstanding show.

In case you couldn’t already tell, I’m super excited for the new season of the spy thriller. The first two seasons were both epic.

The show is all about taking out bad guys, and it’s exactly what Tom Clancy fans were hoping it would be when word first broke about the series.

John Krasinksi returns as Jack Ryan December 21 for season three. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

Unlike most of the woke garbage on TV these days, the Amazon hit just focuses on giving fans a story injected with plenty of adrenaline and action. That’s why the series has turned into a global hit. Now, the third season will follow Ryan going rogue and possibly hunting down loose nukes.

If that doesn’t get the blood bumping, you should check your pulse to make sure you’re still alive.

Unfortunately, we haven’t gotten a single new episode since season two dropped at the start of November 2021. COVID did an absolute number on the production schedule, and that now makes even more sense given the fact they had to shoot all over the world.

Make sure to check out season three of “Jack Ryan” starting December 21 on Amazon. I’ll be locked in and I’ll drop a full review once we cruise through it.