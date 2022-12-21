“Jack Ryan” is officially back.

The third season of the hit show dropped Wednesday morning, and OutKick has everything you need to know:

Streamer: Amazon

Episodes: Eight

Average runtime: Roughly 50 minutes an episode

Stars: John Krasinski, Wendall Pierce and Michael Kelly

“Jack Ryan” is an awesome series.

It’s been 1,146 days since fans got a new episode of “Jack Ryan,” but the drought is officially broken as of today.

Feels like we were living in a different world when season two dropped in November 2019.

“Jack Ryan” season three with John Krasinski is officially out on Amazon. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

The third season sees Jack Ryan on the run amid a hunt for loose nukes. The full plot details are as follows:

In the third season of the action-thriller series, Jack Ryan is working as a CIA case officer in Rome, when he is tipped off that the Sokol Project, a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire, is being resurrected more than 50 years after it was thought to have been shut down. Jack embarks on a mission to confirm the intelligence, but things quickly go awry, and he is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy. Accused of treason, with a Red Notice out for his arrest, Jack is forced to run from his own government, if he has any hope of uncovering the rogue faction before it’s too late. Crisscrossing Europe as he is hunted by former allies and new enemies alike, Jack races against the clock to stop the cascade of destabilizing conflicts from leading to global catastrophe.

Sound like a very fun time? Well, if there’s one thing we know about the show, it will crank your pulse up and then refuse to let you go.

It certainly looks like season three won’t be any different.

We’re living in the golden era of TV, and “Jack Ryan” is one of the best options out there. It’s a ton of fun, fast-paced, energetic, full of mystery and suspense and there’s plenty of bullets that fly around.

Most importantly, it focuses on entertaining the viewers instead of woke garbage. That’s a win every single day of the week.

“Jack Ryan” season three is out. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

Make sure to check back to OutKick for a full review once I cruise through it. Without a doubt a very exciting day in the entertainment world.