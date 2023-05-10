‘Jack Ryan’ Final Season Release Date Announced

Videos by OutKick

The final season of “Jack Ryan” will hit Amazon this summer.

Season three of the hit show based on Tom Clancy’s books dropped back in December 2022, and fans won’t have to wait long to see John Krasinski back on the screen as the show’s title character.

The show’s official Instagram page announced the fourth and final season will premiere June 30 on Amazon.

That means fans will have only waited roughly six months between seasons. It sure would be nice if other shows had that kind of timeline.

“Jack Ryan” with John Krasinski is a great series.

As I’ve said many times before, it feels at times like we’re living through the golden era of TV. Movies have taken a huge hit over the past 10+ years, but there’s been a resurgence in television.

There’s hits like “Yellowstone,” “The Terminal List,” “Succession,” “1923” and others that are giving non-woke fans plenty of options.

“Jack Ryan” is right at the top of the list. It’s been absolutely outstanding through three seasons. Krasinski has come a long way since playing Jim on “The Office.”

“Jack Ryan” returns June 30 for the final season. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

The spy series is gritty, fast-paced and unbelievably fun. It’s 100% a must-watch for fans of Tom Clancy’s work or people who simply enjoy espionage.

It’s also one of the few shows that covers geopolitics that doesn’t frame America as the villain. In fact, it does the exact opposite. Jack Ryan and his crew are routinely needed to save the world.

Now, fans get one more ride after an outstanding third season. How will the saga end? I have absolutely no idea, and that’s okay.

Amazon hasn’t let fans down so far. It’s hard to imagine it will with season four.

Jack Ryan is one of the best shows on TV. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

Make sure to check back for any updates and eventually a trailer once it’s out. “Jack Ryan” fans are definitely ready to buckle up for one more season of chaos.