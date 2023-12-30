Jack Jones Rips Travis Kelce For Saying The Chiefs Played ‘Santa’ And Gifted Christmas Day Win To The Raiders

Videos by OutKick

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones made it very clear to Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs that they didn’t hand Las Vegas a win on Christmas Day. The Raiders took it.

Unless copious amounts of eggnog have wiped it from their memory, you’d be hard-pressed to find any football fan who can’t remember watching the Chiefs’ abysmal performance on Christmas Day.

I mean, think of the seven seconds in which the Chiefs gave up a pair of defensive touchdowns. Including a pick-six for Jones (who was then incorrectly lambasted for allegations of Grinch-iness).

However, on his New Heights podcast, Kelce claimed that the Chiefs had played Santa and given one up to the Raiders.

“We literally played Santa and gave them a present,” he said. “That was embarrassing. Everybody in the building knows how embarrassing that was. We got a short week so we’re going to forget about this s–t real quick.”

However, Jack Jones disagreed with that assessment. The cornerback felt like the Raiders won that one on merit and was more than happy to let Kelce know when he spoke to reporters this week and responded to the tight end’s podcast comments.

“He said they gave us that game? Tell him to go watch that game,” Jones said. “We took that game.”

However it happened, that win will surely be fuel for the Raiders. They currently have a 12 percent shot at making the postseason. If they beat the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, that shoots up to 29 percent.

If the Raiders manage to do the improbable and eke their way into the playoffs let’s hope for a date with the Chief.

That would be something to see after how things went on Christmas Day. Especially with both teams playing with something to prove.

