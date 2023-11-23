Jack Harlow Rallies Detroit Lions Fans Following Terrible Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show Performance

Videos by OutKick
Admittedly, I don’t know much about Jack Harlow. I remember making fun of ESPN choosing him as the celebrity guest picker for College GameDay last year. That was a disaster. But, apparently Harlow and sports go hand-in-hand, as the Detroit Lions chose him as their Thanksgiving Day halftime show “entertainment.”
He’s a rapper, I guess? Maybe that makes me the old guy (I’m only 34, by the way) who doesn’t get “what the kids are into.”
Anyway, he performed a halftime show after a disastrous first two quarters for the Detroit Lions against the Green Bay Packers.
His show fit the theme of the day for Detroit: disastrous. Again, maybe I just “don’t get it.”
However, I am not alone.
Not be that guy, again, but the best part of the show was when it ended. Not just because I didn’t have to listen to Harlow … sing? … any more, but he actually attempted to hype of the Detroit Lions crowd.
That’s tough to do after the first half they had, but give Harlow credit for adding in “This game ain’t over!” before leaving the stage so that America could go back to enjoying Thanksgiving Day football.
Maybe it worked, too. The Lions came out of halftime, got the kickoff, and drove down the field for an immediate touchdown. David Montgomery scored and then got the 2-point conversion for the rare Thanksgiving Day octopus.
If the Lions come back to win this game, does that mean Detroit is obligated to use Jack Harlow for halftime show activities? I sure hope not.
We don’t need to repeat this next Thanksgiving. Once was plenty, thanks.
This is one of those times that we can do without the Thanksgiving Day leftovers.
Follow Dan Zaksheske on X – formerly known as Twitter: @RealDanZak