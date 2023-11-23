Jack Harlow Rallies Detroit Lions Fans Following Terrible Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show Performance

Videos by OutKick

Admittedly, I don’t know much about Jack Harlow. I remember making fun of ESPN choosing him as the celebrity guest picker for College GameDay last year. That was a disaster. But, apparently Harlow and sports go hand-in-hand, as the Detroit Lions chose him as their Thanksgiving Day halftime show “entertainment.”

He’s a rapper, I guess? Maybe that makes me the old guy (I’m only 34, by the way) who doesn’t get “what the kids are into.”

Anyway, he performed a halftime show after a disastrous first two quarters for the Detroit Lions against the Green Bay Packers.

The Detroit Lions had Jack Harlow perform the halftime show during their Thanksgiving Day contest against the Green Bay Packers. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

His show fit the theme of the day for Detroit: disastrous. Again, maybe I just “don’t get it.”

However, I am not alone.

out of all the artists they picked JACK HARLOW for the halftime show??? pic.twitter.com/WWC1VHzaID — jay ➠ (@flvckojamie) November 23, 2023

My 64 yr old father watching Jack Harlow perform the halftime show: pic.twitter.com/t8Yj6hvZwn — Kyle Levy (@kylelevy33) November 23, 2023

NFL really got Jack Harlow for a halftime show pic.twitter.com/O5fJc12DXj — Isaiah🦅 (@RatiodByHurts) November 23, 2023

NFL really picked Jack Harlow pic.twitter.com/54WxD7ZXob — 𝙻̷𝚞̷𝚜̷ 📯 (@Theylovelus) November 23, 2023

This jack harlow set budget was like 36 dollars — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) November 23, 2023

the jack harlow set budget pic.twitter.com/4KXfO8Gjtj — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) November 23, 2023

Jack Harlow performing on the Mall Santa's setup. pic.twitter.com/VUggUWnZyp — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) November 23, 2023

The Jack Harlow halftime set pic.twitter.com/QNIedQP0Db — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 23, 2023

What in the world was this random dude doing during the Jack Harlow performance??? What is my man on pic.twitter.com/qUsdRssYQM — kyle (@kgeich) November 23, 2023

Not be that guy, again, but the best part of the show was when it ended. Not just because I didn’t have to listen to Harlow … sing? … any more, but he actually attempted to hype of the Detroit Lions crowd.

That’s tough to do after the first half they had, but give Harlow credit for adding in “This game ain’t over!” before leaving the stage so that America could go back to enjoying Thanksgiving Day football.

Jack Harlow tried to fire up the Detroit Lions crowd.



"This game is not over!" pic.twitter.com/novB04isZY — Ryan Reynolds (@coolsportsvids) November 23, 2023

Maybe it worked, too. The Lions came out of halftime, got the kickoff, and drove down the field for an immediate touchdown. David Montgomery scored and then got the 2-point conversion for the rare Thanksgiving Day octopus.

David Montgomery fights his way into the endzone 🙌



(via @Lions)pic.twitter.com/wQ4d10f2EY — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 23, 2023

If the Lions come back to win this game, does that mean Detroit is obligated to use Jack Harlow for halftime show activities? I sure hope not.

We don’t need to repeat this next Thanksgiving. Once was plenty, thanks.

This is one of those times that we can do without the Thanksgiving Day leftovers.