Patriots Safety Jabrill Peppers Caught Calling His Own Team ‘Ass’ After Loss To Giants

The New England Patriots are not a good football team and they are very much in play for occupying the basement of the NFL standings when the season is all said and done. Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers is well aware of how bad his team is too, and let the world know how he truly feels during a hilarious exchange.

Cameras were on Peppers following New England’s putrid 10-7 loss to the New York Giants this past Sunday and caught him poetically describing his team as “ass.”

Peppers met up with Saquon Barkley, a former teammate of his win New York, after the game. The former Michigan star embraced Barkley and jokingly said “you lucky we ass.”

‘Ass’ is certainly a fair term to use to describe the Patriots this season, and before anyone gets up in arms about Peppers calling out his own team, he’s clearly just joking around with a former teammate. He’s also not wrong, the Patriots are bad.

New England sits at 2-9 on the season. Beyond the record, Bill Belichick looks like he’s about to combust every time the cameras show him on the sideline, and quarterback Mac Jones hasn’t taken a step forward, instead, it’s as if he’s taken a few backward.

The Patriots sit in the bottom half of the league in every offensive statistic while slightly edging out the Giants for the second-lowest scoring average putting up 13.5 points per contest.

Peppers and the New England defense are the only positives you can take away from this team thus far this season as the Pats’ defense ranks eighth in yards allowed per game (316.8).