Mind-Blowing Stat Shows How Pathetic The Patriots’ Offense Is

The New England Patriots’ offense has been many things this year. Anemic. Disjointed. Unwatchable. But this one statistic truly puts into perspective how terrible this unit is.

Led by the uninspiring Mac Jones, the Patriots have scored an eye-popping total of 13 points over the last two weeks. New England lost to the Indianapolis Colts, 10-6, and the Tommy Devito-led New York Giants, 10-7. During the Colts loss, they became the first team in 226 consecutive games to rush for more than 150 yards, only give up 10 points, and still manage to lose.

While New England’s defense has shown up week in and week out, Mac Jones (10) and the offense have not. (Photo by Ralf Ibing – firo sportphoto/Getty Images)

They made history, but of the worst kind.

The offense wasted two excellent performances by the defense, as Jones and the offense looked like they could barely beat a college team.

You’d think the offense could overcome a 10-point margin. But alas, that’s asking too much of this year’s offense.

The Patriots’ Offense Finds New Ways To Reach Incredible Lows

Frankly, I can’t think of the last time that a defense allowed 10 or less points this season and still lost. Interestingly enough, there’s a reason for that.

According to Zack Cox, a Patriots beat writer for NESN, New England is the only team to lose a game in which they only surrendered 10 points. They’ve done it twice, in back-to-back games.

NFL teams are 50-2 this season when allowing 10 or fewer points.



The Patriots had the only two losses, and they came in their last two games. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 27, 2023

The reasons behind New England’s ghastly performances are numerous. First, the o-line doesn’t consistently protect Jones, though they’re decent in the run game. Second, the wide receivers and tight ends (except for Demario Douglas) don’t get open or catch the ball consistently.

On top of all that, Jones invents new ways to show the world what it means to be bad at playing quarterback. Even so, Dan Orlovsky thinks Jones deserves no blame for how he’s played, but I digress.

If the Patriots ever want to be relevant again, they need to invest heavily on offensive talent in the upcoming draft, including quarterback. Otherwise, they’ll continue to be historically bad.