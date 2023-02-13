Jabari Smith Jr. Shares Hilarious Video Reacting To Eagles Fans Angry In The Streets After Super Bowl Loss

Videos by OutKick

The Philadelphia Eagles may have lost the Super Bowl on Sunday, but that didn’t keep Birds fans from taking to the streets after the game. Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. had a front-row seat to the upset mob of fans and had an all-time reaction to what unfolded.

Smith and the Rockets were in town on Sunday night because they play visitor to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Staying in a hotel somewhere near Center City, Smith and his teammates were caught in the middle of Eagles fans shouting about the loss.

Thankfully, Smith decided to document the moment from his hotel room.

The rookie was trying to catch some sleep because he knew he had a battle with Joel Embiid in less than 24 hours.

Jabari Smith on his IG story 😂😂



“Man, I’m tryna sleep. Man, I got Embiid tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/1sEa5dLMrl — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) February 13, 2023

This is just the latest example of Philly sports fans being different.

It’s hard to imagine another fanbase, especially in that large of a group, take to the streets after a loss, but that’s how Eagles fans roll.

All of these fans clearly left the bars at the exact same moment and decided to stick together and cause a little mayhem before calling it a night.

Philadelphia, what a city.

