ESPN’s Chris Berman Tries To Relate Abraham Lincoln’s Birthday To Two Black Quarterbacks Starting In The Super Bowl

While normal, everyday people were just excited to see two great quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts battle it out in the Super Bowl, the race-obsessed media had to make it about the color of their skin.

Super Bowl LVII marked the first time two black quarterbacks squared off against one another in the big game. You likely heard or read that note dozens of times in the lead-up to the game, but Chris Berman and ESPN felt the need to continually drive home the point even after the game was over.

During ESPN’s postgame show, Berman attempted to relate two black quarterbacks starting in the Super Bowl to Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.

“Also, of course, two African American quarterbacks starting against each other in the Super Bowl for the first time. Fittingly, February 12th is Abe Lincoln’s birthday,” Berman said.

Berman, and the four-letter network he works for, seriously tried to bring the end of slavery and the Emancipation Proclamation into the narrative of a football game.

Chris Berman, ESPN Can’t Not Talk About Race

Odds are that Berman was reading this note off of a teleprompter before getting into the actual highlights of the game, but that doesn’t make this moment any less absurd.

It’s 2023 and ESPN is trying to create a race-driven storyline by using the birthday of a former President born who was born 214 years ago.

Also, Mahomes’ mother is white, he is bi-racial, but nobody in the media seems to recognize that because it doesn’t fit the narrative.

People who possess common sense recognize that history was indeed made on Sunday with Hurts and Mahomes starting against one another. It was a great moment in what was a great Super Bowl, but nobody is talking or even thinking about the race of the quarterbacks after the fact, yet ESPN was still talking about it when most of the country had already turned off their TV.

