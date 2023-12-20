Ja Morant Shares Wholesome Texts With Mom After Huge Comeback Game

Videos by OutKick

Ja Morant’s return to the NBA after serving a 25-game suspension was something straight out of Hollywood, and his mom was rightfully thrilled with what her son pulled off on the hardwood on Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old scored 34 points to go along with eight assists and six rebounds while helping spark the Grizzlies’ comeback as they trailed the Pelicans 60-41 at halftime. With the game knotted at 113-113 with nine seconds remaining, the writing was on the wall for Morant to end the contest with a game-winner, which is exactly what he did after New Orleans let him into the paint as time expired.

JA MORANT GAME WINNER IN HIS RETURN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WV9cDWxvWc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2023

Moments after hitting the buzzer beater and being hounded by his teammates, Morant reminded everyone that “I’m a dawg” before eventually giving a birthday shoutout to his mom. After making it back to the locker room, the Grizzlies’ star shared a screenshot of some text messages with ‘Ma Dukeskii.’

“Its ‘The Return’ play your game. Let the game come tonight you!!” she wrote in the first text before the game. “Don’t force nothing!!!You got this and will come out with a W Love you and Beneath NoOne!!”

When his mom asked him if he was ready for the game, Morant responded: “I’m your son. You know the answer.”

Morant fired off a text after the game telling his mom “tell em IM COMING ma, love you.”

Instagram/Ja Morant

Ja Morant served a 25-game suspension to start the season for flashing a gun on Instagram on multiple occasions and more behavior deemed harmful by the NBA.

While him sharing a simple screenshot of some friendly texts with his mom may not be all that big of a deal, at the very least it shows that he’s perhaps started the journey of turning a new leaf of how he wants to be perceived in a friendlier public relations viewpoint.

