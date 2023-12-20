Ja Morant Is Back, Hopefully For Good This Time

Videos by OutKick

Ja Morant is back, and you can only hope it stays that way. Morant played his first game of the season after serving a 25-game suspension for flashing guns on Instagram and more behavior deemed harmful by the NBA.

Hoping to eclipse the tremendous controversies hindering his young career, Morant showed up and out on Tuesday night against New Orleans: scoring 34 points and floating a game-winner as time expired.

Morant was nothing short of spectacular. The 24-year-old played through labored breath in the fourth quarter as he led a major comeback by the Grizzlies to win, 115-113.

WATCH THE GAME-WINNING PLAY BY MORANT:

JA MORANT GAME WINNER IN HIS RETURN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WV9cDWxvWc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2023

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 19: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on while playing the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on December 19, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Morant played 35 minutes in his season debut. He added eight assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block.

“I’m a dawg,” Morant shared in the postgame interview.

Morant’s knack for penetrating the paint and finding his teammates on the outside arc kickstarted Memphis’ erasing of a 24-point deficit.

Zion Williamson — drafted No. 1 overall in 2019, one spot ahead of Ja Morant — and the Pelicans were relentless but Morant’s play proved too strong.

“[Morant] was able to do whatever he wanted … We didn’t get no stops. They scored almost every possession,” Williamson said after the game.

On the final shot, Morant split the defense and squeezed the ball between two defenders to float the game-winner in.

Online NBA fans applauded Morant’s Herculean comeback performance. And they can only hope it’s the start of a long, scandal-free road ahead for Morant.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 19: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts with his team after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on December 19, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Ja Morant Expects To Make Most Out of Third Fourth Fifth Chance

Ja Morant received his suspension in June after a streak of PR nightmares forced the league to intervene. In several instances, Morant failed to exhibit any changed behavior from his lifestyle as a faux thug.

Morant flashed a gun on Instagram twice, involved himself in a physical altercation with a 17-year-old and participated in threats directed at real people on numerous occasions. Despite his career year on the court in 2022, Morant’s off-the-court controversies dominated the narrative.

After attending counseling, serving his suspension and practicing meditation, Morant feels equipped to answer his comeback opportunity with newfound maturity.

There is one certainty in Morant’s comeback. The Grizzlies star wants retribution for being doubted amid his controversies.

“I kept receipts, too!” Morant shouted, running through the players’ tunnel at Smoothie King Center.

"I KEPT RECEIPTS TOO!"



Grizzlies star Ja Morant talking that talk after his walkoff game winner vs. the Pelicans 😂



(via @mikecwright)pic.twitter.com/Luch8u6kzq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 20, 2023

Tuesday night’s showcase proved Morant can elevate the Memphis Grizzlies. And self-sabotage excluded, Morant has the potential to be the face of his league.