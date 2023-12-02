Ja Morant Subpoenaed In Civil Lawsuit Over Alleged Assault Of 17 Year Old

Videos by OutKick

Ja Morant will appear in court next week after receiving a subpoena stemming from a fight with a teenager at his own house last year.

The Memphis Grizzlies star allegedly fought with 17-year-old Joshua Holloway during a pickup basketball game at Morant’s home. The boy’s check-in pass reportedly slipped out of his hands, and hit Morant in the face.

After the fight, Holloway allegedly said he was “going to come back and light this place up like fireworks.” That was when Morant came back outside with a gun, according to the teenager, but Morant said that account is false.

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Regardless, a fight did ensue.

Morant admitted he “swung first” but acted in self-defense — saying Holloway was the instigator. After all, he threw a basketball at Morant’s head and allegedly lifted up his pants as a sign of “wanting to fight.”

Morant then filed a police report, saying the boy threatened his family.

Of course, the 24-year-old basketball star doesn’t exactly have his reputation on his side.

Just days after reports about this alleged fight with a teenager surfaced, Morant jumped on Instagram Live to show off a gun while inside a Colorado strip club a little after 3 a.m. The league issued an eight-game suspension, and Morant entered a rehabilitation program before returning to the floor later that month.

Two months later, on May 13, Morant was videoed inside a car by childhood friend Davonte Pack appearing to hold a gun yet again.

Now, the two-time All Star is serving a 25-game suspension. He’s eligible to return to the struggling Grizz on Dec. 19. If, that is, all goes well with his upcoming court appearance.

The hearing will take place on Dec. 11.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.