Ja Morant’s ‘Receipts’ Comment Kicks Off Grizzlies Star’s Redemption Tour On Wrong Foot

You hate to see it but Ja Morant came back the same guy.

Morant’s spectacular return Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans — 34 points, plus a game-winner — maintained confidence in the Grizzlies All-Star’s elite playmaking.

But the biggest question of the night centered on Morant’s assumed new outlook on stardom after leading a controversy-riddled 2022 season, culminating in a 25-game suspension.

Ja Morant Used Suspension As Vacation, Returns To Grizzlies As The Same Guy

You’d be fooled to believe that “I’m a dawg” or “I kept receipts, too” are words of a changed man. Morant sounded more like a victim Tuesday.

"I KEPT RECEIPTS TOO!"



Grizzlies star Ja Morant talking that talk after his walkoff game winner vs. the Pelicans 😂



(via @mikecwright)pic.twitter.com/Luch8u6kzq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 20, 2023

Fans waited to see if Morant changed from last year’s version. After one game back, Morant apparently used his suspension as a vacation. It may be considered a trite standard, but it’s one set by the Grizzlies star’s actions.

Actions that allegedly include threatening Pacers players with red-dot laser gun sights, brandishing a gun on Instagram twice, threatening a mall security member, hitting a teenager during a pick-up basketball game and more — all inexcusable behavior if true for a player of Morant’s caliber.

Following the 115-113 win by Memphis after a 34-point comeback, Morant shouted that he “kept receipts,” flexing his strong performance against New Orleans and putting a target on people who doubted him during his low moments.

If Morant is keeping receipts on NBA opponents, it’s a step in the right direction for his recovery from despicable behavior last season. The statements are nothing more than motivation.

But, if Morant kept receipts on the media for rightly highlighting his off-the-court issues, the player is back to fueling his demise.

Morant Kept Receipts, Seeks Revenge

Memphis’ biggest win from Tuesday could have been a reformed Morant, showcasing a changed viewpoint after reaching new lows in his career.

Instead of an encouraging update, Morant’s final message of the night, shouted mid-stride while running into the locker room, was that he’s out for revenge.

Throughout his apology tour, Morant kept a consistent message of seeking ‘retribution,’ not ‘reform.’ Reports also surfaced that Morant’s inner circle criticized the NBA as “out to get” Morant.

Last season, when Morant’s dad appeared at FedEx Forum wearing “Redemption” shirts, the player’s camp communicated to audiences that he was the good guy in his case, wronged by the scornful media and without urgency to grow.

Morant’s apology for his second Instagram gun-brandishing incident had the authenticity of a ChatGPT prompt and his sit-down with ESPN’s Jalen Rose for a softball interview lacked any real sign of a character evolution.

Do we really believe Morant learned his lesson?

Ja Morant sits down with Jalen Rose



pic.twitter.com/ifYhoXPZBZ — Ebro In The Morning (@EBROINTHEAM) March 16, 2023

Ja Morant tells Jalen Rose that he’s in a BETTER place mentally & takes full responsibility pic.twitter.com/G1xm7ZeKb8 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BlogTV) March 15, 2023

Based on Tuesday night’s game alone, Morant’s that same guy.

The NBA media gawked at his on-the-court game without holding him accountable for real off-the-court issues. And by continually absolving Morant of his wrongdoings, the media enables Morant to stay on his path to self-sabotage.

At the end of the day, only Ja Morant is responsible for Ja Morant’s actions, as previously stated by Ja Morant.

y’all love speakin on 12 😂 i get under yall skin huh . really bother y’all — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) November 26, 2022