Shannon Sharpe Wonders If Ja Morant Used ChatGPT For Latest Apology

Did Ja Morant’s apology over his second gun-video sound robotic?

It sounded as such to Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe, who put on his tinfoil cap and speculated that Morant’s apology was generated by the AI-takeover, Doomsday tool known as ChatGPT.

Shortly after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver went on ESPN with Malika Andrews and rebuked Morant’s behavior after appearing on IG Live with a handgun, Morant’s team issued an apology.

Ja Morant’s statement read: “I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”

Ja Morant’s Apology Lacked ‘Sincerety’ Notes Shannon Sharpe

“Unc” argued that Morant’s apology was anything but genuine.

“He couldn’t even wait two months before he did it again,” Sharpe added.

Unc Shannon sharpe said Ja Morant used ChatGPT for his apology 😭 pic.twitter.com/7NUuadM9e7 — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) May 17, 2023

Sharpe’s speculation could also stem from a viral tweet Wednesday morning. The screenshot from ChatGPT’s site showed that Morant’s copy may have been copied.

Then again, don’t believe everything you see on the internet (something Morant certainly wishes he could tell Silver).

No way Ja used ChatGPT to write an apology 😭😭 https://t.co/Jrputnjj3B pic.twitter.com/EdEMpIatn4 — Talk to ‘em mari (@LakeShowMari) May 17, 2023

Silver expressed that Morant’s gun video left him “shocked,” notably after having a one-on-one conversation with Morant in March regarding his first incident. The commissioner was convinced Morant was a changed man; the weekend’s video proved otherwise.

Silver’s response to the controversy may be an early sign that the NBA will throw the rulebook at Morant.

Ja Morant received an eight-game suspension for the initial gun video, which by many accounts, was a slap on the wrist.

Silver told Malika Andrews that he expected “the worse” regarding the context of Morant’s video from Sunday, leading NBA circles to believe that Morant could miss between half the season to the entire year for his repeat offense.

Check back in with OutKick as the Ja Morant story develops