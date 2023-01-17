NBA Tests Grizzlies Star Ja Morant For PEDs After Posterizing Pacers Big Man

The NBA appears to have trust issues. Another crazy highlight by Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant resulted in another drug test for the 23-year-old.

NBA Can’t Believe Ja’s Dunk Was Real

Morant, who’s been on a tear this season with the Grizz, mercilessly postered Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith on Saturday, prompting the league to send him a seventh drug test of the season to ensure those hops were natural.

EVERY ANGLE OF JA MORANT'S UNBELIEVABLE DUNK OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE 😱📽️ pic.twitter.com/8u1j6ZNH3F — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2023

On Tuesday, Morant tweeted that the NBA sent him a notice to get tested for PEDs.

“Been drug tested like 6 times this season. Walked in the arena & found out I got another one today,” Morant said.

been drug tested like 6 times this season . walked in the arena & found out i got another one today 😂🙄😒 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 17, 2023

Morant last called out the NBA’s ‘random’ testing protocol when he quickly bounced back from a high-ankle sprain that was initially projected to be a week-to-week recovery.

“A cyborg. I’m just a unique dude, man,” Morant commented on the sprain in November. “I don’t think I’m human. I got to do some lab testing or something to see what is really behind it. The league is doing the same. I have a drug test right after this.”

I asked Ja Morant if he heals like an alien. His response:



“A cyborg. I’m just a unique dude, man. I don’t think I’m human. I got to do some lab testing or something to see what is really behind it. The league is doing the same. I have a drug test right after this.” — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) November 22, 2022

From the NBA to the NFL, leagues have been assigning “random” drug tests after a star player’s jaw-dropping highlight, though close to none have resulted in a positive result of PEDs. Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell was submitted to the same kind of treatment after scoring 71 points against the Chicago Bulls two weeks ago.

By the looks of Morant’s dunk, it was indeed hard to believe that a player can leap several feet from the basket to baptize a 6-foot-9 defender … but that’s how Ja has built his star in the NBA.

Morant had another All-Star-level outing against Indy, finishing with 23 points and 10 assists. The Grizzlies have been marching in lockstep with the Denver Nuggets for the top seed in the Western Conference at 30-13.