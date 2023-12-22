Ja Morant Kicked Head Coach Out Of Grizzlies’ Locker Room For Not Celebrating Hard Enough After Win

Videos by OutKick

The Memphis Grizzlies had zero fun during the first 25 games of the season posting a record of just 6-19. After two games with Ja Morant back on the court the vibes for the Grizz have gone from deplorable to exceptional, which is exactly the way the Memphis point guard wants things to be.

Morant’s return game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday following his 25-game suspension could not have gone any better. The 24-year-old scored 34 points and hit a buzzer-beater to cap off a huge comeback win.

READ: JA MORANT SHARES WHOLESOME TEXTS WITH MOM AFTER HUGE COMEBACK GAME

While Tuesday’s game was electric, Thursday’s contest against the Indiana Pacers had an entirely different feel since it marked Morant’s first time playing inside Memphis’ FedEx Forum since April.

Morant may have only scored 20 points in the win, but getting a W in front of the home crowd was the only goal given that the Grizzlies had won just one home game all season before Thursday’s 116-103 win.

After the win, Morant spoke about how emotional of a day it was for him while shouting out his “family” that is the Memphis home crowd.

“I loved it, this is my family here,” Morant said. “Loved to be here and play in front of them again and definitely loved coming to get a win. I just love it, don’t make me get emotional right here.”

“I loved it. This is my family here.” 12 and Kaari back in the Forum. Grizz get the W. We love to see it 💙 pic.twitter.com/F7c0Hkx6Gi — Bally Sports: Grizzlies (@GrizzOnBally) December 22, 2023

The celebrations continued in the Grizzlies’ locker room, but they weren’t exactly up to Morant’s standards.

While head coach Taylor Jenkins applauded the crowd during his post-game presser, his energy wasn’t at the level Morant wanted it to be. So, naturally, he kicked the head coach out of the team locker room, according to ESPN.

“He came in just clapping,” Morant said. “Like, you got to come in screaming after a win. We got to celebrate.”

Some on the outside looking in may think the Grizzlies are over-celebrating a regular season win in December, but Thursday’s victory puts Memphis on just it second winning streak of the entire season.

There are 55 games left in the regular season and every win for a Memphis team near the bottom of the Western Conference is a massive one.