Ja Morant Confirms He’s A Cyborg, Gets Hit With Drug Test After Wicked Fast Recovery From Injury

The Memphis Grizzlies officially listed Ja Morant as ‘week-to-week’ with a Grade 1 ankle sprain on Nov. 19. Fast-forward three days later and the team announced the superstar point guard is questionable to be in the lineup for Memphis’ game Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings.

How did Morant’s ankle miraculously heal in just a few days? Because he’s a cyborg, of course.

He admitted he wasn’t human to Grizzlies’ beat reporter Drew Hill who asked Morant the awesome question about whether or not he heals like an alien.

The NBA may not think Morant is human, either, as it apparently asked him to take a drug test following his recent status update.

“A cyborg, I’m just a unique dude, man,” Morant told Hill. “I don’t think I’m human. I got to do some lab testing or something to see what is really behind it. The league is doing the same. I have a drug test right after this.”

Ja Morant could return to the floor for Memphis when it hosts the Kings on Tuesday night. (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Morant returning to the Grizzlies’ lineup sooner than expected is a major boost for a team already battling injury woes.

Desmond Bane, who is averaging 24.7 points per game this season, has been sidelined since Nov. 11 and is expected to miss at least the remainder of the month with a Grade 2 toe sprain.

If Morant does play Tuesday, he could see limited time as the team tries to ease him back into action. Memphis doesn’t play again until Friday when the Pelicans visit Bluff City.