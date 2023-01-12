Ja Morant Gifts Young Fan Signed Signature Shoes After Her Autographed Basketball Was Stolen

An 11-year-old Memphis Grizzlies fan had an autographed basketball stolen on Monday, but on Wednesday night her bad fortune turned good thanks to Ja Morant.

After scoring 38 points in the Grizzlies’ home win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, Morant slid his game-worn pair of soon-to-be-released signature shoes off, signed them, and handed them to Ellie Hughes.

Hughes had been collecting autographs from Grizzlies players since she was just five years old. After hearing the news that her basketball was stolen, Morant invited the young fan and her family to Wednesday night’s game.

The cherry on top for what was undoubtedly a memorable experience for the Hughes’ was the signed pair of Morant’s game-worn sneakers. Morant also gifted the young fan his game-worn jersey, which he signed as well.

“It’s something I pretty much love to do,” Morant said. “You touch somebody’s heart like that. A big fan of the Grizzlies for years. It’s moments like that mean the most to them. Something they will never forget.”

Morant routinely hands out a signed jersey to a lucky fan after games, but the signed shoes plus the jersey was an incredible gesture.

The former Murray State standout is having yet another strong season averaging nearly 28 points and 7.9 assists per game. Morant and the Grizzlies are currently riding an eight-game winning streak and are tied with the Denver Nuggets atop the Western conference.