Ja Morant Unveils Signature Nikes In Video With His Daughter

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant unveiled his new signatures Nikes on Christmas Day with a little help from his daughter.

Morant’s daughter Kaari delivered a package to her old man which just so happened to be his brand new Ja 1 sneaker.

The giftskii I’ve always dreamed of finally arrived. 🎁



Excited to share the #Ja1, dedicated to the 1 who inspires me the most. 💙



letssss goooooo pic.twitter.com/bYqd7oQXGT — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 25, 2022

That’s a classy way to unveil a new sneaker. not some over-produced video with a lot of flash. Just a dad sharing a cool moment with his daughter.

Great stuff.

Morant’s signature kicks in the colorway seen in the video won’t reportedly be available until next year, but that didn’t stop him from breaking a pair out early.

Just in a different color.

He’s wearing these on Christmas Day against the Golden Stae Warriors.

Ja Morant debuts a new Nike Ja 1 next up on #NBAXmas 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/MqIyJiETrM — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) December 26, 2022

The Ja 1 is Morant’s first signature sneaker with the footwear giant.

“Just being able to have a signature shoe with Nike, not a lot of guys have been able to achieve that,” he said, per ESPN. “It’s definitely a big milestone for me and something that I’ll never forget.”

Only 23 NBA players have had signature Nikes so Morant is in elite company. Nike has even touted the fact that Morant is “Nike Basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete.”

“I feel like the most important thing was telling a story,” Morant said about designing his new shoes.

“Obviously, finding ways to have my fans and people who support me have access to Ja and see what goes on in my life and what I’m about. Combining with Nike to put all of that stuff into a shoe was crazy.”

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle