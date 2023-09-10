J.K. Dobbins Was Healthy For Two Quarters Before Possible Season-Ending Injury

Videos by OutKick

Who had two quarters on the “When Will J.J. Dobbins Get Hurt in 2023” Bingo card? In just the worst tradition in all of sports, Dobbins — the Baltimore Ravens’ star running back — was tackled near the goal line early in the third quarter against the Texans and went down awkwardly.

He was slow to get up, needed help getting off the field and was eventually walked — by two trainers — to the locker room. Reports started coming in Sunday afternoon that Dobbins possibly suffered a torn Achilles, which would sideline him for the season.

#Ravens RB JK Dobbins is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. A crushing injury. He’ll have an MRI to confirm. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2023

And, just like that, he’s hurt again. Two years removed from the ACL, and one year removed from another knee surgery, Dobbins was healthy for a full two quarters in 2023 before leaving the game.

#Ravens RB JK Dobbins has gone to the locker room with the help of trainers. He couldn't put any weight on his leg.



He's officially questionable with an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/CK3NW7vEFe — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 10, 2023

JK Dobbins to the locker room. Gingerly makes his way down the stairs #ravens pic.twitter.com/DroBQwJGGm — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltimoree) September 10, 2023

JK Dobbins ankle video



Looks like he got it rolled up on. Hopefully not serious pic.twitter.com/Bat5zxmLnL — Adam Hutchison (@TheRealAdam_H) September 10, 2023

Ravens star J.K. Dobbins hurt again

Brutal. Just brutal.

Am I a J.K. Dobbins fantasy owner in multiple leagues? Sure am. But I’d still be bummed even if I wasn’t. He’s a stud and one of the best running backs in the game when healthy.

But he’s always hurt. Literally just always hurt.

He tore his ACL two years ago. He came back early last year and wasn’t the same, so he had the knee scoped again. He came back at the end of the year and was great, and then had an awesome offseason/preseason.

He scored the Ravens’ first touchdown of the year today, and then nearly scored another before going down near the goal line.

And then, just like that, he was gone. Poof. Who knows what’s next.

It sucks. Twitter took it well, though.

Life, Death, Taxes and JK Dobbins headed to the locker room with an injury. pic.twitter.com/miWTt1YtSG — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) September 10, 2023

JK Dobbins when asked to be healthy pic.twitter.com/CSvTmTPjvD — BURNER (@burner_fntsy) September 10, 2023