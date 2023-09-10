J.K. Dobbins Was Healthy For Two Quarters Before Possible Season-Ending Injury

Videos by OutKick
Who had two quarters on the “When Will J.J. Dobbins Get Hurt in 2023” Bingo card? In just the worst tradition in all of sports, Dobbins — the Baltimore Ravens’ star running back — was tackled near the goal line early in the third quarter against the Texans and went down awkwardly.
He was slow to get up, needed help getting off the field and was eventually walked — by two trainers — to the locker room. Reports started coming in Sunday afternoon that Dobbins possibly suffered a torn Achilles, which would sideline him for the season.
And, just like that, he’s hurt again. Two years removed from the ACL, and one year removed from another knee surgery, Dobbins was healthy for a full two quarters in 2023 before leaving the game.
Ravens star J.K. Dobbins hurt again
Brutal. Just brutal.
Am I a J.K. Dobbins fantasy owner in multiple leagues? Sure am. But I’d still be bummed even if I wasn’t. He’s a stud and one of the best running backs in the game when healthy.
But he’s always hurt. Literally just always hurt.
He tore his ACL two years ago. He came back early last year and wasn’t the same, so he had the knee scoped again. He came back at the end of the year and was great, and then had an awesome offseason/preseason.
He scored the Ravens’ first touchdown of the year today, and then nearly scored another before going down near the goal line.
And then, just like that, he was gone. Poof. Who knows what’s next.
It sucks. Twitter took it well, though.