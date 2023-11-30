J.J. Watt Scoops Adam Schefter On Zach Ertz Story, Says ESPN NFL Insider’s Job Is ‘Easy’

Videos by OutKick

The Arizona Cardinals waived veteran tight end Zach Ertz on Thursday. Ertz asked the team to release him so he could pursue an opportunity with another team, presumably one headed to the NFL playoffs, and they obliged. The first reporter to get this news? No, not Adam Schefter. The answer is J.J. Watt.

Watt, of course, is not an NFL reporter, per se. And, he clearly got the scoop because Ertz was his teammate in Arizona and the pair are close friends. Still, Watt used the opportunity to poke fun at Schefter.

Trying new things in retirement, so let’s steal @AdamSchefter job for a day…



TE Zach Ertz has requested & been granted his release from the Arizona Cardinals.



The 3-Time Pro Bowler plans to sign with a contender and make a run at his 2nd Super Bowl ring.



(This is easy Adam) pic.twitter.com/pK4qCcCfay — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 30, 2023

Schefter confirmed Watt’s report but decided against playing along with the joke. Missed opportunity, Adam.

Confirming @JJWatt: Cardinals and TE Zach Ertz are mutually parting ways, with Arizona deciding to move forward with its TE Trey McBride while giving Ertz the opportunity to finish out the season somewhere else, per sources. Ertz will go on waivers. https://t.co/Y6btKVKVZH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2023

I find it kind of funny that Schefter still hit up his “sources” to get the information.

“Arizona deciding to move forward with its TE Trey McBride while giving Ertz the opportunity to finish out the season somewhere else, per sources.”

Translation: Watt got his information from Ertz and delivered the news. Schefter contacted the Cardinals (or they contacted him) to make sure they look like the benevolent organization that granted the wish of a veteran player while also sneaking in a positive comment on their young tight end.

Former NFL player J.J. Watt scooped ESPN insider Adam Schefter on a story about Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund)

That’s how the business works for most of these “insiders.” Part of the gig is keeping relationships with teams and leagues to make sure they continue to feed information.

It’s part of the reason Schefter found himself in hot water several times. He’s previously sent stories to “sources” ahead of time to make sure he “reported it correctly.” Translation: is this how you want this news disseminated?

It’s also why ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski told a United States senator “f*** you.” That email ingratiated him with league officials, the same ones he needs to continue getting information.

This is part of the reason that confidence in “reporters” across the board is going down. More and more, these people are just mouthpieces rather than the “watchdogs” that journalists are supposed to be.

Thank you for coming to my Ted Talk.