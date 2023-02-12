Ivana Knoll Has Repeatedly Turned Down Requests To Join OnlyFans

Videos by OutKick

Ivana Knoll has millions of new fans thanks to her headline making run at the World Cup. She flaunted her figure in the faces of the authorities in Qatar and connected with people all over the globe in the process.

Since then, Ivana has beaten all odds and continued to keep some of the spotlight trained on her. A hot streak stretching this far is a rare sight. With all of that added attention comes an increase in opportunities.

Former Miss Croatia at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

That’s certainly been the case for the 30-year-old model. But she’s not accepting all offers. She’s selective about the brands she chooses to work with.

Ivana told TMZ Sports, “I usually don’t take everything that they offer me, because I like to work with brands who I like, and not many of them, because I like to present what I really like, not just what is paid to me.”

In addition to being selective about the brands she works with, she’s also selective about the platforms she chooses to create content on. During the World Cup she was fielding as many as 30 requests a day to join the exclusive content platform.

The Croatian superfan turned down each one of the repeated offers. The OnlyFans platform isn’t for her and she no plans to join it anytime soon.

She said, “About OnlyFans, I remember during the World Cup I got like probably ten calls per day, and maybe 20 emails about opening an OnlyFans.”

This Model Isn’t Jumping On The OnlyFans Money Train Just Yet

The requests, she said, were coming at her from all angles, “From everybody, from the agencies, and I was like ‘I don’t know why they cannot accept that I don’t want to open one,’ it’s not everything about money.”

“I don’t judge, I’m just not that kind of person. It’s not for me,” she added. “I tried to explain that it’s not about money always, I care about reputation.”

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Right now, Ivana’s approach is very clearly not broken. She’s had remarkable success putting it to use.

Will she reach a point where she eventually feels the need to hop on OnlyFans? It’s possible. That’s a bridge she’ll cross when she gets to it.

I for one hope it never comes to that. Nobody wants to see the washed up hair band that used to play arenas struggle to fill a hole in the wall club.

Let’s hope she’s able to cash in on this run and make enough where it doesn’t come to her desperately hanging on.