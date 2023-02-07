Ivana Knoll Continues Her Instagram Destruction Tour Heading Into The Super Bowl

Videos by OutKick

Let’s face it, Ivana Knoll, the Croatian superfan who became an international icon at the 2022 World Cup when she flaunted her figure right in front of Qatari leaders, is still on an unprecedented hot streak.

After calling Miami her home base since returning from the Middle East, Knoll has made the transition to the west coast and a visit to Los Angeles, according to her latest Instagram Story dispatches. Are we about to get Ivana Knoll at the Super Bowl? At the Waste Management Open? Radio row at the Super Bowl? Super Bowl parties?

Will Knoll be at The Staples Center this evening when LeBron attempts to break the NBA’s all-time scoring record? At this point, everything appears to be on the table for the 5’11 model who’s been known to show up at Miami Heat games.

She could literally pop up anywhere this week!

The NBA thing actually makes sense since in early January Knoll was spotted at a Heat game where she was causing all sorts of distractions.

“Refs were looking at you on the last play than looking on the foul,” one fan noted while another claimed, “You definitely distracted KD tonight, one of his worst games all season.”

Durant finished that game 5-of-11 from the field and finished with 17 points.

What’s 100% clear right now is that Knoll understands what works in the content game. She’s associated with sports and the center of the sports universe this week extends from Phoenix to Los Angeles. Instagram models who aren’t taking advantage of this situation aren’t playing the game right.

Ivana Knoll in the lab getting a pump in for a huge sports week. / Instagram Story

Knoll is a vet. She clearly gets it right now. This is like a fastball pitcher who has the fastball working — with movement.

Instagram models who aren’t in the lab staying on top of their game this week are making a major strategic mistake. Champions will be made this week on and off the field and court.

Who wants it more?