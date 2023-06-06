Ivan Provorov Dealt To Blue Jackets In 3-Team Deal

Videos by OutKick

The Philadelphia Flyers have dealt defenseman Ivan Provorov to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team deal that also included the Los Angeles Kings.

News of the trade came earlier in the day Tuesday, but it was a couple of hours before all of the moving pieces were revealed.

OFFICIAL: Ivan Provorov to #CBJ#GoKingsGo retain 30% salary, get Hayden Hodgson and Kevin Connauton#FueledByPhilly gets 2023 1st (LA) and 2024/2025 conditional 2nd (CBJ) from Columbus + Cal Petersen, Sean Walker, Helge Grans, 2024 2nd from LA. — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) June 6, 2023

In short, the Flyers walked away with the most in the deal. They got LA’s 2023 first-round pick, LA’s 2024 second-round pick, a 2024 or 2025 conditional second-rounder from Columbus, as well as goalie Cal Petersen, D-men Sean Walker and Helge Grans.

The Kings received winger Hayden Hodgson and defenseman Kevin Connauton. They also served as a facilitator to move Provorov to Columbus and will retain 30% of his salary.

Considering the Flyers’ position this was a pretty solid deal. It’s also the first major deal in the Daniel Briere/Keith Jones era of Flyers management. They’re rebuilding so they need to stockpile picks and they got plenty of them here.

Trade Is A Bookend To An Interesting Season For Provorov

Provorov is obviously the centerpiece of the deal. He spent 7 years with the Flyers and was a big piece of the Flyers defense. He was extremely durable and rarely, if ever missed a game, but could be a little streaky and was always better with the puck than without it.

However, to those who don’t follow hockey particularly closely, Provorov is best known for choosing not to wear the team’s Pride Night rainbow-colored warm-up jersey earlier this season. He cited gus Russian Orthodox faith in his decision.

This drew a lot of heat from the woke Left. It was also the first of several times players chose not to wear the sweaters. That included major virtue signaling from media figures like NHL Network’s EJ Hradek, who told Provorov to go back to Russia and join the war in Ukraine.

That’s definitely the kind of take a sane person makes…

The “controversy” (a player making a decision based on their faith shouldn’t be controversial) became a major headache for the league during the 2022-23 season.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle