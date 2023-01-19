ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski Declines Invite From OutKick 360 To Discuss His Outrage Over The Ivan Provorov Pride Jersey Situation

ESPN hockey writer Greg Wyshynski is one of many in the media who are outraged that Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov decided not to wear a Pride-themed jersey on Tuesday night.

“I respect everybody and I respect everybody’s choices,” Provorov said about his decision not to wear the Pride-themed jersey and skip out on warm-ups. “My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion.”

Provorov standing firm with his religious beliefs sent the liberal legacy media into a frenzy.

Wyshynski was so triggered by a grown man deciding not to wear a rainbow jersey that he labeled anyone not outraged by it “homophobes” and claimed that Provorov supporting the military in the past is a bad thing.

While he’s found plenty of time to tweet his woke opinions about the situation, he won’t take the time to have an open discussion about his opinions.

On Wednesday, OutKick 360 reached out to Wyshynski via both text message and phone call – along with a voicemail – to invite him to join the show and have a respectable discussion about Provorov.

Wyshynski didn’t respond to the text message or return the call, but instead took to Twitter to air his frustrations.

This isn’t at all surprising given Wyshynski – like so many others in media – believes Twitter is real life and wouldn’t dare have a legitimate conversation with a human who may have a differing opinion.

An outlet that accused me of trying to "out-woke his woke counterparts" and called me stupid has asked me to create free on-air content for one of their performative outrage shows.



They were kicked out of my inbox. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 19, 2023

OutKick 360 co-host Chad Withrow responded to Wyshynski’s cowardly, un-funny tweet:

It was the show I host, @Outkick360 , that invited you on to discuss your opinion. Because I believe in engaging with those I may disagree with to allow them to be heard. Clearly not something you value. https://t.co/DbIOmMxWZN — Chad Withrow (@TheChadWithrow) January 19, 2023

While Wyshysnki will likely continue to live his life on Twitter and among like-minded colleagues, Withrow explained that he has an open invitation to join the show at any time in the future.

“Sometimes you have to laugh to not anger scream into a pillow. I laughed at Greg’s response and I’m not even mad at him. He is just a byproduct of media group thought that exists everywhere,” Withrow explained.

“Critical thinking is dead with so many. If someone disagrees with you, they are dumb and not worthy of a discussion in Greg’s world. I want OutKick 360 to be a place for discussion. I’m still happy to have Greg on the show at any time so we can discuss our difference of opinion. Same goes for anyone else we disagree with on the show.”

