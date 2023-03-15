It’s Officially Spring Break Oklahoma Drill Season, And We Start With A Nip-Slip Mismatch

Videos by OutKick

As Jim Nantz would say, it’s a tradition like no other. Fancy, rich, smooth-talking Jimbo ain’t ready for this spring break tradition, though!

Yep. We’ve officially reached the Oklahoma Drill-On-The-Beach portion of the yearly calendar, and it’s personally one of my favorite pastimes.

The premise is simple, but the results are spectacular. In a nutshell, you get tanked, throw on a bathing suit, lay opposite of each other as the waves gently crash into you, and then quickly pop up and try to murder the other person.

It’s a beautiful time of year, and – thanks to great advances in social media – us viewers at home don’t miss a second of the action!

Take us away, Fort Lauderdale beachgoers!

Bikini-clad women tackle each other on spring break

Breathtaking stuff here. So much to digest.

For starters, anyone else think that first dude was Antonio Brown? I did a doubletake and had to (be kind) rewind a dozen times to make sure it wasn’t.

Frankly, I’m still not 100% sold. Wouldn’t even be the 50th craziest thing AB’s done in the past decade.

Anyway, moving on …

The obvious headliner here are the two bikini-clad women absolutely pummeling each other about a minute in. It’s a bit of a mismatch on paper, but – as they say – that’s why you play the games!

We get a pretty even battle at first, but, alas, the odds-on favorite ends up getting the high ground and whipping out the tried-and-true ‘sit on her chest and render her useless’ method, which works perfectly.

Spring break tackling leads to nip-slip.

Along the way, we also get a nip-slip, which is to be expected when two drunk women wrestle on the beach during spring break. Sort of comes with the package.

By the way, we ruling that a fumble? Elbow looked down to me, but I’m sure Jerome Boger would disagree.

This was a good start to #BeachOklahomaDrillSZN, but I’m sure we’re just getting started. Spring break in the great, big, beautiful state of Florida is just getting underway, so check back throughout the month to see what’s next!