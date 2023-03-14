Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase Party On Boat with Bikini-Clad Women

Videos by OutKick

Are the Cincinnati Bengals heading down the same dark fate as the New York Giants after snapping a yacht picture?

Time will tell, but partying it up on a yacht is rarely a good move by athletes.

Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, two of the Bengals’ premier pass-catchers, were spotted on the yacht full of bikini-clad women, basking in the coastal waters of Florida as free agency madness takes over the sports media.

It’s smooth sailing for the two wideouts who quickly climbed the NFL ranks as the best 1-2 punch on offense last season.

Days After His Baby Mama Says She Has Videos That Can End His Career, Photos of Ja'Marr Chase Maxing and Relaxing With Tee Higgins on the Milk Yacht https://t.co/F6O1IgMbLx pic.twitter.com/yobsKHUvOe — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) March 14, 2023

TMZ Sports TMZ Sports

Higgins was a popular name heading into the offseason. With Chase soon due for a massive deal, the team was rumored to be interested in shipping out Higgins.

Bengals general manager Duke Tobin has been firm in the team’s commitment to Higgins but will soon be learning the downside of being due for several big contracts. It will include not just Chase’s deal but quarterback Joe Burrow’s extension.

Also in attendance was Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who played with Higgins at Clemson.

Leading up to a postseason face-off against the Green Bay Packers in 2017, the Giants took a gaudy photo on a yacht, only to get crushed by the Packers, 38-17. Big Blue fans have yet to reel back from that embarrassing moment.

Credit: NYPost