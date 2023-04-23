It’s Going So Well For The Rays A Security Guard Was Cutting A Rug

Videos by OutKick

Attendance figures notwithstanding, it has been a pretty cool start to the 2023 MLB season for the Tampa Bay Rays. So good in fact that security guards are just busting moves seemingly out of nowhere.

As of Saturday night, the Rays are 18-3 and 5 games up on the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East.

Is that good? Yes, you could consider it good. You could even consider it worthy of celebrating through dance as one security guard did.

trop it like it's hot 🕺🔥 pic.twitter.com/nlgUieOtSP — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 22, 2023

Get that man some oxygen. Damn, what a performance.

I didn’t expect him to be that limber but there he was doing that Russian squat dance that Fonzie did one time.

Now, I’d love to think that this is a gifted member of the Tropicana Field security staff. One of the brave men and women who are ready to tackle a streaker at a moment’s notice. I really hope it is.

But this guy has to be a ringer, right? A lesser man is not dropping a James Brown split on the warning track like that.

Like, I’m pretty sure I saw him get into a dance-off with a mascot once, but that time he was the third base umpire.

Real or not, this is the kind of thing that should only be happening if the team is good like the Rays are. If you want to do the ol’ dancin’ security guard bit when you kicking ass and taking names, by all means, go for it.

However, if you’re already fairly certain that you won’t be playing ball in October — despite us not even being through April — you shouldn’t be doing bits. The optics just aren’t good. I’m aware that the game night entertainment people are just doing their jobs, but c’mon read the room.

