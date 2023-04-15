Tampa Bay Rays Win Streak Ends, One Game Short Of A New MLB Record

Videos by OutKick

The Tampa Bay Rays 13-game winning streak came to an end on Friday night.

The Rays fell 6-3 to the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, putting an end to a historic season starting streak.

Toronto took advantage of a five hit game by young star Bo Bichette and five innings of one run ball from starter Jose Berrios.

Somehow, despite the Rays’ apparent juggernaut lineup, Sal Romano closed out the 9th inning in order.

Entering the game, Tampa had been on a nearly unprecedented run of success.



Despite their exceptionally small payroll and minuscule fan support, they’d achieved record setting run scoring and preventing results.

Starting 10-0 was a feat not seen in MLB for 36 years. But then the Rays won three more games afterwards.

And while the 13-0 run was unbelievably impressive, the streak ended just one win short of setting a new MLB record.

TORONTO, ON – APRIL 14: Wander Franco #5 of the Tampa Bay Rays sits in the dugout following their 6-3 MLB game loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 14, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Rays Miss Opportunity, Set Themselves Up for Postseason Run

The 1982 Braves and 1987 Brewers both started 13-0, giving Tampa a chance to outpace both teams.

Coming up one game short has to be tough. But the Rays can take comfort in knowing they’ve set themselves up for a much easier path to postseason contention.

Entering 2023, the Rays had just a 61% chance of making the playoffs, per Fangraphs.

After the win streak however, they’ve increased their odds dramatically.

Nothing’s guaranteed in April, but you can’t do much better than 13-1.

Even after the loss, Tampa’s run differential is astonishingly good. At +68, the Rays are 43 runs better than the second place Twins and Brewers.

They’ll continue their series with Toronto through the weekend, then head to Cincinnati to take on the Reds.