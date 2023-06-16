Italian Soccer Player Agata Centasso Plans To Keep Growing The Game Of Soccer One Bikini Pic At A Time

Videos by OutKick

Croatian soccer player Ana Maria Markovic, who’s been dubbed the “world’s most beautiful soccer player,” might have some serious competition coming her way. That competition is coming from Italian soccer player Agata Centasso.

Centasso has been receiving a lot of attention lately for her Instagram activity, which includes plenty of bikini pics. So much attention that the Venezia midfielder has been given a title of her own. She’s been dubbed “Italy’s most beautiful soccer player” by several outlets over the last few months.

Italian soccer player plans to grow the game using her Instagram content (Image Credit: Agata Centasso/Instagram)

The 29-year-old, who mixes in soccer content with her bikini pictures, has used the added attention to grow her follower count. Which is now up to more than 56,000. Her follower count isn’t the only thing she has plans to grow with her content.

During an interview with the Italian outlet Gazzetta, Centasso revealed wants to use her content to help grow women’s soccer as well. She’s not shying away from the attention her bikini pictures are receiving, a move others in her position have tried to do.

Centasso is doing the complete opposite of that. She’s been paying attention and obviously understands the power of social media. So she’s decided to lean into it.

She told the outlet, “I’m happy: I see it as an opportunity because it allows me to make my sport better known. I want to help increase the visibility of women’s football.”

Agata Centasso Is Doing Her Part To Grow The Game

There’s a big difference between growing an Instagram account and an entire sport. It’s a task that not everyone is cut out for. You have to learn to ignore the haters and never get too high or low.

Those who take it on are usually the biggest names in their respective sport. Although, as social media has grown the emergence of influencers have made it easier for others to grow the sports they love.

Centasso already has the content part of the equation figured out. If she can deal with everything else that comes along with being an athlete/influencer then she’ll have no trouble growing women’s soccer.