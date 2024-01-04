Italian Model Ines Trocchia Turns Crosswalks Into Her Personal Runway In Her Underwear

Videos by OutKick

Hitting the runway and grabbing attention are nothing new for Italian model Ines Trocchia. The 28-year-old has done both on her way to landing magazine covers and more than 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

A few months ago she decided to hit the streets of Los Angeles in her underwear. She stripped down, put on black angel wings, and turned the crosswalks in Hollywood into her personal runway.

Italian model Ines Trocchia turns crosswalk into personal runway (Image Credit: JamPress/InesTrocchia/Henry Jimenez Kerbox)

To say Ines caused a scene would be an understatement. She reportedly stopped traffic as she strutted her stuff. A video of the shoot, which shows her stripping down to her underwear, has millions of views and more than 240k likes.

The clip also shows all of the attention she received and heads she turned using the crosswalks as her personal runway.

Ines is now talking about the viral video and what it was like hitting the streets in nothing but her underwear, her Louboutin heels, and the large black wings.

“Stripping down in the streets, everyone was very curious and excited,” the model told NudePR.com. “Women were very supportive and men were very attentive.”

All In A Day’s Work For Ines Trocchia

The photo shoot was part of a project run by photographer Henry Jimenez Kerbox called the Angel series. That would explain the angel wings, which Ines enjoyed wearing.

“The wings were custom-made to fit me and looked stunning. It was an amazing feeling and I had so much fun doing it,” she continued.

“Working with my body is part of my job, so I am not embarrassed about showing it.”

(Image Credit: JamPress/InesTrocchia/Henry Jimenez Kerbox)

Ines knows that haters are going to hate, but she’s not bothered by that one bit. She’s turning the negativity into a strength.

“I think beauty is definitely a power,” she added. “I won’t say being good-looking is hard but beauty definitely helps.”

“Of course, like everything, there is a negative side to it, as people look at you in a more shallow way.”

Look down on her if you want. Hate on her for being attractive, but rest assured that those doing so probably don’t have the ability turn a crosswalk into a runway in the blink of an eye.