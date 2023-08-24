Italian Model Shuts Down Her OnlyFans To Become A Nun After Boyfriend’s Family Sees Her Leaked Content

Videos by OutKick

Making content is all fun and games – and in some cases a ton of money is made – until a subscriber goes rogue and leaks your content online. If that happens, and the content goes viral, there’s no telling who might see it.

If your family or the family of someone close to you stumbles across the leaked content you might just rethink everything that you had been doing up to that point.

Italian model Emy Buono found herself in this situation recently when someone leaked her OnlyFans content. The leaked content went viral and was seen by her boyfriend’s family.

The 25-year-old revealed that she was headed for a period of reflection after shutting down her adult platforms. Emy told Fanpage, “I’m going to a convent for a while. I need to find some serenity.”

She continued, “I regret opening an OnlyFans account. I regret selling pornographic videos. The platform isn’t secure.”

Obviously having a tough time dealing with her content being leaked she added that her boyfriend’s family had even seen it. Which as you can imagine caused some issues.

“It didn’t protect me because the paid content I posted went viral and ended up on everyone’s phones. Some of this content was seen by everyone,” she said.

“It even reached my boyfriend’s family, causing me significant problems. I was shocked.”

Is Emy Buono Really Shutting Down Her OnlyFans To Become A Nun?

The leak didn’t just cause some issues for Emy, it led her to rethink the content game all together. As a result she shut down her accounts on adult platforms.

She said, “As long as these videos stayed on the platform, it was fine, but the fact that they got out and went viral, accessible to everyone, made me realize things.”

“I made these videos for profit, I was selfish, I didn’t think about anyone, not my family or my loved ones.”

The whole situation has her ruling out porn as a real job, but not ruling out becoming a nun. That’s something that she is considering after the leak.

“I don’t want to become a saint, that’s for sure, but I want to distance myself from people who judge me. I meet people on the street, they say indecent things even when I’m with my mother.”

Emy admitted, “I want to enter the convent to find some peace and well-being. I won’t take vows, but it’s not something I can rule out given how unique I am.”

Her period of reflection is underway and reportedly taking place at the Congregation of the Oblate Sisters of the Child Jesus of Sorrento.

I don’t want to predict which way this is going to play out, but I have a feeling it’s going to go one of two ways.

She’ll come out of her reflection a changed woman, possibly taking steps towards being a nun. Or she’s jumping right back into the adult content and going even harder than she did before.