Italian Man Suffers ‘Testicular Dislocation’ After Motorcycle Accident: Study

Ouch.

That’s the theme of this story out of Italy where a motorcyclist suffered a brutal injury that turned into a BMJ Case Report where medical experts go to read about crazy medical cases. We’re talking “testicular dislocation,” and as the Case Report states, it’s pretty rare, so doctors and researchers need to hear about these cases to keep them on their toes.

Doctors say the man’s right “testis” dislodged the gonad from the scrotum and shot it up into his abdomen.

Please, stop reading if you’re about to faint.

The unidentified 20-something ended up in the hospital and that’s when doctors discovered the guy had a missing testicle via an X-ray that also revealed that the testicle was now up in his abdomen.

Doctors needed to act fast. According to LiveScience, a journal that tracks all these crazy surgery cases out of BMJ, the doctors went in and moved the dislodged nut back to its “proper place.”

“Within six months, the testis was back to normal, with no signs of lasting damage to its important functions, such as hormone or semen production,” LiveScience added.

This isn’t the first pain-inducing testicle story on OutKick this year. In fact, this website specializes in these stories. Remember the NHL guy who played with the ruptured testicle? What about the teen who lost a testicle while bending over to pick up a golf ball?

And then there was my favorite, the guy who found a bullet hidden behind his testicles. Cops at the Pinellas County Jail found a .22 round hidden under Michael Keanu Brennen’s nuts.

BARCELONA, SPAIN – SEPTEMBER 03: Alex Marquez of Gresini Racing (73), Enea Bastianini of Ducati Lenovo, Johann Zarco of Pramac Racing, Fabio Di Giannantonio of Gresini Racing and Marco Bezzecchi of VR46 Racing crash and go off the track during the Catalunya Moto Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain on September 03, 2023. (Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Now, you shouldn’t go living life thinking that you’re about to dislocate your nut sack. Live a little bit. Doctors from the BMJ Case Study say this stuff is super rare, but if it is going to happen, 80% of nut ruptures happen to men in their mid-20s who have been in motorcycle accidents.

Keep that in mind the next time you hop on the Hog.

However, just 6% of the testicular dislocations end up rocketing into the abdomen.

Just be careful. The last thing you want is to be down for the count from your plumbing job because doctors had to go up into your abdomen to retrieve one of your balls. You’d never hear the end of that at the work sites.