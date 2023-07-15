Man Caught With A Bullet Hidden Behind His Testicles During Jail Strip Search

Videos by OutKick

For those out there unaware, when you’re being booked into jail the hidden bullet behind your testicles counts as contraband. So when you’re asked if you have any “drugs or contraband” the answer to that question is “yes, I have a bullet hidden behind my testicles.”

Otherwise when the strip search reveals your hidden testicle bullet you’re going to get another charge placed on top of whatever it is you’ve been taken to jail for. Unfortunately, Michael Keanu Brennen learned this lesson the hard way.

Mugshot of man accused of hiding bullet behind his testicles (Image Credit: Pinellas County Jail via The Smoking Gun)

The 24-year-old was hit with a felony for possession of contraband in a county facility. His strip search by staff at the Pinellas County Jail in Florida earlier this week revealed that he had a live .22 caliber round of ammunition “positioned underneath” his testicles.

This added charge comes after he had his vacation near the Gulf of Mexico cut short by law enforcement. According to police, Brennen had “utilized stolen information on a credit card” in order to secure a 17-night stay at a vacation home at Indian Rocks Beach.

You might be wondering what the cost of the alleged stolen vacation was. A reasonable $3,000.

While arresting Brennen police found a number of “drivers licenses, checks, social security cards, credit cards and debit cards in all different names.”

Reports indicate that he admitted to buying an ID on the internet and using that stolen ID to secure his rather lengthy vacation. If only he had done the same prior to the jailhouse strip search he wouldn’t have that extra charge.

Of All The Hiding Spots This One Might Not Be The Best One

The last thing you want while on vacation is to have anything pop-up that’s going to ruin it. To have your vacation ruined by an arrest has to rank up there as one of the worst things that can happen.

Add the fact that the arrest turns up a mountain of evidence against you and you’ve gone from bad to worse very quickly.

The only way to make that situation any worse is with a bullet hidden behind your balls. Which is exactly what our guy allegedly did here.

Call me an optimist if you must, but at least there wasn’t anything that happened to cause the bullet to explode. Could you imagine? A ruined vacation, an arrest, the added charge, and a bullet exploding in that sensitive area.