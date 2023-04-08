It Appears Geoffrey, The Toys R Us Giraffe, Has Fallen On Hard Times

Videos by OutKick

Sorry to report, but it appears Geoffrey — the iconic Toys R Us giraffe we all grew up to love and admire — has fallen on hard times post-retirement.

Happens to the best of us, but even I’ll admit I didn’t see this one coming. It’s never easy seeing your heroes in this state — just ask Tiger Woods fans — but we all go through it.

If you were a Toys R Us kid growing up, look away. At the very least, turn down the volume.

who gave this giraffe a mic 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6ksY5IJHbb — Lake County Captains (@LCCaptains) April 8, 2023

Toys R Us giraffe Geoffrey belts out tunes at minor league baseball game

Whooooof.

Did NOT have Geoffrey the Toys R Us Giraffe chain-smoking and singing at a minor league baseball game on my 2023 Bingo card, but that’s why the internet keeps you guessing.

Oh, it gets worse, too. Didn’t think it was possible, but alas …

starting to think inviting Drunk Geoffrey to the game was a mistake pic.twitter.com/VGhitKHtPs — Lake County Captains (@LCCaptains) April 7, 2023

Yikes. Looks like poor Geoffrey didn’t exactly take advantage of that Toys R Us 401K back when it was printing money in the 1990s, and onw he’s paying for it. Not great.

Tough life lesson here, but a good one for all the kiddos out there reading this. It’s never too early to plan for your retirement, because one day you’ll eventually get laid off and end up drunkingly ripping cigs at a minor league baseball game.

I’d imagine Geoffrey ain’t alone, either. Somewhere, there’s a couple former Blockbuster, Circuit City and K-Mart employees doing the same thing.

Sad.

Fine, here’s some ELECTRIC Toys R Us commercials to save us.