Israel’s Soccer Captain Holds Shoe Of 8-Year-Old Kid Abducted by Hamas, Calling For His Return

Eli Dasa, captain of Israel’s national soccer team, delivered a powerful press conference to highlight the kidnapped Israeli citizens — young and old — still held captive in the dangerous Gaza Strip.

During a media session in Pancho Arena in Felcsút, Hungary, the location for Israel’s Euro 2024 qualifying match against Switzerland, Dasa raised a small shoe before reporters to highlight 8-year-old Nave Shoham — an Israeli child kidnapped alongside his family of seven, three of whom have been killed since Hamas’ acts of terrorism Oct. 7. More than 240 Israelis were kidnapped in the attack.

“It is hard to speak at the moment, but I don’t think that any of you can guess what is the story behind this shoe,” Dasa shared, as reported by the Associated Press. “This kid is in Gaza Strip at the moment with seven, seven people from his family.”

Dasa added, “That’s all what’s left from his house. This left shoe. We wait for him here.”

Signage at the Hungarian stadium showed additional support for Israel as they combat the evil Hamas forces. Israel lost roughly 1,200 innocent lives on the day that the Iran-backed Hamas terrorist forces led an attack — committing war crimes that can trickle into the potential for international conflict.

Despite the general American media’s support for pro-Palestine activists, powerful figures and athletes continue to show their support for Israel. Even LeBron James posted a statement denouncing Hamas’ terror attacks.

Following the Oct. 7 attack, the NFL, NBA, NHL and other powerhouse leagues put out statements of support for Israel.

Dasa and the rest of the Israeli soccer team take on Switzerland on Wednesday, with a match against Romania scheduled for Saturday.

The team’s qualifying matches were relocated after initial scheduling for the qualifying matches placed the events in Tel Aviv — the famed Israeli city, viciously attacked by Hamas.