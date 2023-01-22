UFC Fighter Ismael Bonfim Puts Opponent To Sleep With WICKED Flying Knee Knockout

It is only January, but Ismael Bonfim is the firm leader in the clubhouse for ‘Knockout of the Year’ in the UFC. There are very few KOs in history that come close to or surpass the electrifying nature of what went down on Saturday.

Oh, and it came in his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut!

The insane sequence went down in the second round of a preliminary card bout at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil against Terrance McKinney. Bonfim dominated the first and early second rounds with his striking, which had McKinney sitting back on his heels with a largely defense-first approach.

But the former kept coming.

Bonfim connected with a strong right hand that sent McKinney’s mouthpiece flying out of his mouth. Although he managed to stay on his feet, the latter was clearly dazed and confused.

The fight was clearly not going to go much longer and it didn’t!

Bonfim leapt at McKinney. He led with what appeared to be a right knee, but called an audible mid-air and switched to a left.

The vicious knee caught McKinney on the jaw and left him to flounder face-first onto the mat. Out like a light.

Bonfim’s knee ended the bout at the 2:17-mark in the second round, but it was all love.

That’s the fight game. Respect 🫡 I hope I can still eat at the steakhouse tonight pic.twitter.com/YDhgydtPl7 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 22, 2023

To make it even cooler, Bonfim didn’t pull the flying knee out of nowhere.

We knew his conditioning wasn’t going to be very good. So we trained on top of that and I must have thrown 200 knees [at my coach]. We knew that was going to happen and I was going to take him out in the second or the third. — Ismael Bonfim after his UFC debut

What. A. Knockout.

All respect backstage after a HUGE debut from Ismael Bonfim #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/lytgqmZSsK — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023

And what a way to burst onto the scene in the UFC!