Isiah Thomas Is Still Pissed Off At Michael Jordan And Wants An Apology

A Bad Boy still has bad blood with Michael Jordan. Detroit Pistons Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas isn’t calling Jordan “MJ,” or “the Goat.” No. Thomas’ name for Jordan is a–hole, and he’s seeking an apology from the NBA icon.

Thomas is pissed off at how he was portrayed by Jordan in the highly-popular The Last Dance documentary that aired in 2020. As Isiah sees it, he deserves an apology from MJ.

“When I was watching The Last Dance, I’m (sitting) there and I’m watching it with my family and I’m thinking everything is good,” Thomas told Greece’s COSMOTE TV, per Eurohoops.

At least that’s what Thomas thought prior to an episode airing that focused on his Pistons team losing to the Bulls and refusing to shake hands.

“And then this guy comes on television and he says that he hates me and then he calls me an a–hole,” said Thomas. “And then I proceed to watch a whole documentary about him being an a–hole. I’m like wait a minute, time out.”

Isiah Thomas has an issue with Michael Jordan. (Getty Images).

Thomas Won Two NBA Championships With Detroit

More than two years later, Thomas isn’t ready to forgive and forget, unless Michael Jordan himself decides to extend an olive branch.

“Until I get a public apology, this beef is gonna go on for a long, long time, cause I’m from the west side of Chicago,” Thomas added.

Jordan won six titles in the Windy City. At this point, it’s fair to question which of the two Hall of Famers is most associated with Chicago. But the betting odds are certainly on Jordan. This just means we’re set for more Chicago-on-Chicago crime.

Pistons, Bulls Met In Three-Straight Eastern Conference Finals

Much of the beef Thomas refers to and which Jordan also eluded to in the documentary, stems from the aforementioned lack of handshakes following Detroit’s loss to Chicago. The Bulls eliminated Detroit from the playoffs in the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals and only Detroit’s Joe Dumars and John Salley opted to shake hands. Rather than congratulate or wish Jordan and the Bulls luck, the other Pistons left the court with just under 10 seconds remaining in the game and defeat all but certain.

In The Last Dance, Thomas defended Detroit’s actions.

“But during that period of time, that’s just not how [the mantle] was passed. When you lost, you left the floor. That’s it,” insisted Thomas.

