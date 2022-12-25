Ishbia Brothers Donate $100K to give Suns Tickets To Underprivileged Kids

Thousands of kids in the Phoenix area received one heck of a Christmas surprise this year.

Mat and Justin Ishbia donated $100,000 to Bright Side Night, an annual charity event that aims to send underprivileged youth to their first Phoenix Suns game. This donation alone will purchase 6,600 tickets.

The Bright Side, a Phoenix Suns blog that hosts the event, announced the generous gift on Saturday.

Ishbia brothers make $100,000 donation to Bright Side Night!!



All hail Mat and Justin Ishbia! https://t.co/RtigEsdt0g — The Bright Side (@BrightSideSun) December 25, 2022

The kids will see the Suns take on the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 30.

Mat Ishbia Is Buying The Suns For $4 Billion

The successful bid, announced Tuesday, will buy a majority stake over the Suns and the Phoenix Mercury from embattled current owner Robert Sarver.

Forbes lists Ishbia’s net worth at $5.1 billion. Now a mortgage executive, Ishbia played basketball at Michigan State under coach Tom Izzo and was a member of the Spartans’ national championship team in 2000.

“I am extremely excited to be the next Governor of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury,” Ishbia said in a statement. ”Both teams have an incredibly dynamic fan base, and I have loved experiencing the energy of the Valley over the last few months.”

United Wholesale Mortgage CEO Mat Ishbia made a successful $4 billion bid to purchase the Phoenix Suns and Mercury. (UWM Holdings Corp)

The sale will take several weeks to complete. Ishbia will undergo a vetting process by the NBA, and once that is done, the league’s board of governors will approve the sale. Mat’s brother Justin will be a major investor.

And with this charitable donation, the soon-to-be owners are already endearing themselves to the fans.

“The Ishbia brothers want the Valley to know how excited they are to become part of us,” said Dave King, a writer for The Bright Side. “This donation out of the blue certainly proves it to me.”

No doubt a breath of fresh air for the Valley after 17 years of Robert “I love to say the N-word” Sarver.